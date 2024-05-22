Dry to start the day with seasonal highs, but another storm approaches

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We saw an unsettled, showery start to the work week and below-average temperatures for our Tuesday, but we see a break from the cooler spring temperatures today.

The bottom line? A series of systems will keep our weather unsettled with warming and cooling temperatures through the workweek.

Our midweek brings a warm-up with a short uptick of a south-southwesterly flow, but it’s ahead of another weak system approaching the beehive state. So, we’ll see a brief break in the action with calmer skies and more seasonal temperatures, as the 70s make a brief return to the Wasatch Front.

The calm won’t last too long as a cold front clips the state later in the day into Thursday and brings more shower potential. Behind the cold front, temperatures return to the cooler side again with low to mid-60s expected.

Temperatures will moderate once again Friday into Saturday; however, a weak system will bring more shower potential and a small cool-down by Sunday. Instead of highs running about five to 10 degrees below average though, we’ll be closer to three to five degrees below average.

By Memorial Day into the first half of next week, high pressure looks like it will build in to bring a string of warmer and calmer weather.

We’ll keep you 4Warned as we monitor the latest developments and keep you up to date on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

