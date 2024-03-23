Dry and cooler weather heading for Central Florida

There are a few final showers with lighting in some areas.

Most areas in Central Florida will be dry with spotty rain.

The recent showers may have washed a lot of pollen out of the air, but it will build back tomorrow as winds pick up.

Sunday is going to be dry and cooler as the storm system exits on the east.

Sunday will also be gusty with high surf at the beaches; watch out for rip currents.

The upcoming week is going to be mostly dry with a few passing storms on Wednesday night and Thursday.

