Drunk people fought in pool before shots were fired and person was killed, SC cops say

One person was killed Sunday when an incident in a pool turned into a shooting that involved law enforcement officers, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in a swimming pool between drunk people, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release. The incident happened in the Pacolet area of Upstate South Carolina, according to the release. Information about the number of people involved and why they were fighting was not available.

As deputies got to the scene they were told that shots had been fired, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies took cover in the wood line, where they saw shots fired inside the residence, according to the release.

More law enforcement officers, including negotiators, were called to the scene where a perimeter was set up and deputies and tried to make contact with the armed person in the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office attempted to negotiate with the individual for approximately two hours, but those attempts failed as an armed person fired several shots in the direction of officers, according to the release.

It was then that the person, still armed with a loaded weapon, charged into the road “in a very aggressive manner,” and the deputies on the scene opened fire “in response to the actions of the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said.

The armed person died, according to the release. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the person.

No deputies were hurt, and no other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will lead the investigation into the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.