Drunk driving crash into home kills 40-year-old woman inside, California cops say

An accused drunken driver slammed into a home, trapping and killing a woman inside, California police reported.

A 2019 Toyota Camry crashed into a Garden Grove house at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, May 12, police told KCAL. The crash killed 40-year-old Janet Carrillo, who was inside the home.

Next-door neighbor Esteban Gomez, 57, told The Orange County Register he ran outside after hearing the crash and found the driver on his phone telling someone “he just killed someone.”

Gomez, Carrillo’s brother-in-law, told the publication he chased the man two blocks after he ran away.

Officers arrested the driver a short distance away, Garden Grove police said in a news release. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Police have not released the name of the 35-year-old Riverside man, KABC reported.

Carrillo was a wife and mother of two teenage boys, according to the station. She died on Mother’s Day.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact 714-741-5772 or Johny@ggpd.org.

Garden Grove is about a 35-mile drive southeast from Los Angeles.

