Drunk driver whose crash on Saw Mill led to death of good Samaritan pleads guilty

A woman who crashed on the Saw Mill River Parkway last summer while driving drunk with a child in the car, causing the death of a good Samaritan who stopped to help, pleaded guilty Thursday and will be spared incarceration.

Eleni Castillos, 30, admitted her responsibility in the death of Adrianel Ramos Leconte after Westchester prosecutors offered her a sentence of five years probation if she pleaded guilty to the top charge, first-degree vehicular manslaughter.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 1, 2023, Castillos was driving a 2016 Hyundai north on the Saw Mill River Parkway near McLean Avenue. She lost control and struck a guardrail on the right, careened across traffic and hit the center median before crossing back and landing in the right lane.

Leconte stopped his Honda and got out to help moments later. The 22-year-old Manhattan resident was killed when a third car struck the Hyundai as he stood on the passenger side.

Castillos also pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated and will have her license revoked for at least one year.

Assistant District Attorney Christine O'Connor said the probationary sentence was offered after consultation with Leconte's family and because there were significant mitigation factors and legal questions about Castillos' level of responsibility, considering another car was the immediate cause of Leconte's death.

Castillos, from the Bronx, had been living in Florida at the time of the crash but then moved back to New York.

State Supreme Court Justice James McCarty accepted the guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for July 18.

