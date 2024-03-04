Drunk driver struck, killed man in SLO homeless encampment, CHP says

A drunk driver struck and killed a pedestrian when he drove a sports car into a San Luis Obispo homeless encampment on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

San Luis Obispo resident Jace Haro, 21, was driving northbound on Highway 101 while under the influence of alcohol in his 2013 Dodge Challenger on Saturday night, CHP said in a news release.

At about 11:30 p.m., Haro “allowed his vehicle to drift off the roadway on to the right shoulder,” crashed into a light pole then struck two people in a nearby encampment north of Prado Road, the release said.

One of the people was killed by blunt force trauma and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was 45 years old, CHP said. CHP did not release the name of the person killed in the crash.

The other pedestrian, 52-year-old Christopher Brasket, complained of minor pain to his arm, CHP said.

According to CHP, Haro also suffered a moderate injur to his hand. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

As of Monday morning, Haro was no longer in custody at the jail, according to the Sheriff’s booking log.