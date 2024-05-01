Drunk driver gets 21 years in prison for Palm Springs crash that killed a man, injured 6

Damage to a vehicle at the scene of a fatal crash in Palm Springs on Dec. 27, 2021.

The drunk driver who caused a crash in Palm Springs that killed a man and injured six people has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder and DUI.

Andrew Watson Hibbard was driving a van on Palm Canyon Drive on Dec. 27, 2021, when he hit a Tesla that was stopped behind three other vehicles at the intersection with Alejo Road.

The driver of the Tesla, 37-year-old Leon Reynoso of Chula Vista, died, while six other people were injured in the chain reaction. Police said at the time that Hibbard had been speeding.

On April 12, Hibbard pleaded guilty to one count of murder, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. He also pled guilty to two counts of DUI causing bodily injury, with enhancements for killing and injuring multiple people and causing great bodily injury.

As part of the plea, which was made directly to the judge rather than in a deal with the prosecutor, Hibbard had to plead guilty to all charges and accept all sentencing enhancements.

Later that day, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Melissa Hale handed down Hibbard’s prison sentence: six years for the DUI count, followed by a sentence of 15 years to life for the murder count.

A Palm Springs police vehicle helps block traffic after a fatal crash at the intersection of North Palm Canyon and Alejo Road on Dec. 27, 2021.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Drunk driver gets 21 years in prison for fatal Palm Springs crash