Drunk driver charged with felony death

Apr. 3—HENDERSON — On Tuesday, Glen Jones appeared in court for the second time since a drunk driving incident in late February.

On the night of Saturday, Feb. 17, Jones was driving his girlfriend's car down Raleigh Road and came up behind Dani Bowen and Darren Shaw, running both cars off the road and totaling them. The victims were hospitalized, and Bowen later passed away after being discharged from Maria Parham Health.

The exact cause of death has not been determined.

Until Monday, Jones was staring down charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license — which was revoked due to a past DWI — reckless driving and driving without a seatbelt. He was also charged with a hit and run after dinging a firefighter's truck some time before the wreck.

Jones' arraignment for those charges was on March 1. The April 2 proceedings ended in a continuance. Magistrate Katherine Burnette set the next court date for June 25 pending the release of discovery.

However, during the lunch break on Tuesday, Highway Patrol Trooper J.A. Thomas served Jones with a warrant for felony death by motor vehicle. The warrant was issued on March 3, but law enforcement couldn't find Jones in order to serve the warrant to him — until April 1, that is, said Thomas.

Thus, he was arraigned before Burnette once again. Felony death, if he's convicted, carries a maximum sentence of 204 months.

Defense Attorney LaQuonta Howell, representing Jones, requested a $50,000 secured bond, given his ties to the community.

Burnette asked Jennifer Batzel, the niece of the late Dani Bowen, for her opinion on the bail matter. Batzel had met Jones' girlfriend and learned he had a child, only a few months old, and so she didn't want to keep him away from them.

The state of North Carolina, represented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Carpenter, requested $250,000 secured, drawing gasps from a few attendees.

Carpenter cited Jones' criminal record — three DWIs from 2015-18, an impaired revocation in 2020 and a 2013 incident wherein he sped to elude law enforcement.

Citing that last charge, Burnette granted the state's request and set a new court date for April 23. Thomas later booked Jones into Vance County Jail.

Batzel was nearly speechless after the proceedings. She said Jones' decision to drive drunk had ripple effects on her family and his.