Drugs recovered, 2 men arrested in sweep of North Braddock housing unit

Two men were arrested and narcotics confiscated when Allegheny County police executed several search warrants at the General Braddock Towers in North Braddock on Wednesday.

The investigation began after the Allegheny County Housing Authority received multiple complaints from residents about drug trafficking in the building, police said.

Various quantities of drugs were found, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA and marijuana. A gun was also recovered.

Sean Bruce, 45, and Orlando Williams, 43, were arrested and face multiple charges, including possession with the intent to deliver.

They were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

