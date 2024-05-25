Drug trafficker wouldn’t get out of car, hinted something was inside, GA deputies say

A deputy on I-20 in Haralson County earlier this week spotted a driver tailgating a tractor-trailer. When the driver saw the deputy, he changed lanes and started zigzagging between cars.

The deputy pulled over the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Bryan Shaque Steele of Greenville, Alabama.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When Steele wouldn’t get out of the car like the deputy told him to, the deputy reached inside the car, unlocked it, opened the door and pulled Steele out.

While being arrested for obstruction, Steele made statements that made the deputy think there may be something in the car.

The deputy found two guns under the driver’s seat, one of which had been stolen in Louisiana.

TRENDING STORIES:

He also found seven individual bags of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, totaling 232 grams, which is about half of a pound. Investigators say that is enough ecstasy to classify as trafficking.

Steele is now facing charges of trafficking MDMA, obstruction, gun possession charges and several traffic offenses.

He is currently being held in the Haralson County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: