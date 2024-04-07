Drug Task Force search warrant leads to rescue of 27 cats in Wisconsin, one in custody

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old man is in police custody after a search warrant was carried out at his southcentral Wisconsin residence where authorities found drugs, firearms, and rescued 27 cats.

A Facebook post from the Sauk Prairie Police Department states that with help from the Sauk County Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Dallas Street in Sauk City on April 5.

During the search warrant, officers say illegal drugs and two firearms were found and seized by law enforcement. Twenty-seven cats were also rescued from the residence and taken to the Sauk County Humane Society.

A 34-year-old Sauk City resident was taken into custody as a result of the investigation on charges of:

Maintaining a Drug Dwelling

Manufacture/Delivery of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Money Laundering

Bail Jumping

The Sauk Prairie Police Department was assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Baraboo Police Department, Reedsburg Police Department, and the Sauk County Humane Society.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sauk Prairie Police Department and the Sauk County Drug Task Force.

No other details were provided.

