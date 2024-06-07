Drug task force makes arrest following second visit to La Grande residence

LA GRANDE — A second visit to a residence on Birch Street on June 5, by the Union County Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a La Grande woman.

According to a press release form the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the task force was granted a search warrant for the property and a Ford Focus by the Union County Circuit Court. The car left the residence prior to the drug task force arriving at the residence. Law enforcement stopped the Ford Focus at Monroe Avenue and Fir Street.

The occupants — Elizabeth “Betsy” Rose Morgan Willis, 35, and Jace Darrell Clark, 32, both of La Grande — were detained. Law enforcement ultimately released both individuals from the scene. The amount of drugs found were not a large enough quantity to constitute an arrest.

The task force searched the car and seized drug evidence.

The drug task force then went to the home on Birch Street to execute the search warrant. They found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine. Law enforcement also found restricted weapons for a felon, including a firearm.

Felicia Lavimodiere, 31, was at the residence at the time. She was taken into custody for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and possession of a controlled substance.

Further investigation will likely lead to additional charges and further arrests.

This is the second time this year the drug task force has served a search warrant for this residence.