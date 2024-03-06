Drug Task Force confiscates 104 grams of Fentanyl

Mar. 6—A large quantity of Fentanyl is off the streets and a Michigan man is facing felony charges after an arrest on Saturday morning.

The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force made the arrest of Deandre L. Chappell Jr., of Detroit, Michigan in a business parking lot around 7 a.m. in London.

The investigation and arrest came after information was received by law enforcement officials of a delivery of Fentanyl was scheduled to arrive in London. A pre-determined site was set up and surveillance was used. With that evidence, a traffic stop was conducted and Chappell was found in possession of 104 grams of Fentanyl.

He was charged with trafficking in controlled substance (Fentanyl) over 28 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $50,000 cash bond.

Chappell was arraigned on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on March 12.

The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force is comprised of detectives from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London City Police and Knox County Sheriff's Office.