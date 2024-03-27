Drug suspect takes a plunge in the creek trying to flee police

Mar. 27—Waynesville Police arrested two individuals on drug charges Friday evening following a brief chase in town that included one suspect wading Richland Creek and hiding under a bush.

Investigators had been following up on complaints of illegal drug sales in a neighborhood near Russ Avenue when they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Khairi Gary.

Gary fled the scene in his car, leading officers on a short, low-speed pursuit from a side road behind Burger King. During the chase, Gary side-swiped another vehicle, resulting in minimal damage. The car chase ended when Gary crashed his rental car into a pole on Shackford Street, totaling the vehicle, but the suspect was not prepared to give up just yet.

After the crash, Gary fled on foot, leaving 21-year-old Bianca Hill in the car.

"He had a pretty good head start on us," said K-9 Officer Cameron Gasperson, the pursuing officer. "He never actually put the vehicle in park."

Gary waded Richland Creek and was allegedly throwing illegal drugs from his pockets during the chase. Gasperson saw Gary run around a residence's porch and through a wooden gate.

Officers then began setting a perimeter and looking for a last known location for a K-9 dog to trail Gary.

That's when they began receiving calls from citizens who said they had spotted the suspect. He eventually was arrested in a bush near the Snappy Lube on Lee Street.

"The main concern was the risk and the safety of the public," Gasperson said. "We have to take that into account. We were lucky enough that he got through the construction zone before he crashed into the traffic signal."

"I think he was unfamiliar with the area," Waynesville Police Chief David Adams said of Gary. "If he took a left (during the vehicle pursuit), it could have turned into a bypass chase. When he ran on foot, he didn't know where he was, either."

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office assisted in a search to ensure all of the drugs were recovered.

Fifty-nine grams (more than 2 ounces) of Fentanyl was seized, as well as Oxycodone pills and more than $8,000 in cash.

"You always kind of know when there's a good amount of drugs and a good amount of money, there's usually a firearm," Gasperson said. "We were glad we were able to arrest both of them without anyone getting hurt or injured."

Gary's car had been rented at the Asheville Airport.

"Individuals who traffic large quantities of narcotics usually use newer rental vehicles," Gasperson said.

Though both suspects had Ohio drivers licenses, Adams said he believes Gary may have ties to Western North Carolina.

"He's probably been in the area or the Asheville area for a while," Adams said. "I'm pretty sure he didn't drive from Ohio to deliver a small amount of dope."

Gary is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is charged with three counts of injury to personal property, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of hit and run resulting in property damage, fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving left of center, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving to endanger, conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, resisting a public officer, speeding and maintaining a vehicle for the distribution of a controlled substance.

Hill is being held on a $1 million bond and is charged with two counts of trafficking opium/heroin and a count of conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin.

"We appreciate the community calling and giving tips," Adams said. "This came from a citizen's tip, and we were watching the area. It led to a successful arrest, and we were able to get a large amount of deadly drugs off the street."