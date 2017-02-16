Drug smugglers go full 'Mad Max' with pot-slinging catapult

Drug smugglers are equipping themselves for Donald Trump's wall, it seems.

U.S. border patrol agents in Arizona have uncovered and dismantled a very rudimentary catapult used to sling marijuana into the United States from Mexico.

Yep, for real. A closer look at the device reveals a medieval-style bundle of tubing and heavy spring tied together by rope which could be straight from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Agents made the discovery when they approached several people near the fence, who then scattered away, according to CNN. Two bundles of cannabis weighing a combined 47 lb (21 kg) were still attached to the catapult.

The U.S. federal agency tweeted the picture, joking that USBP agents "spring into action" dismantling the pot-flinging tool.

Trump has promised to build the wall on the 1,100-mile border with Mexico.

About 650 miles of the border are already covered by some sort of fence.

Drug traffickers have been very creative in trying to smuggle their product over, including drones, car ramps, air cannons, key lime or carrots.

Authorities also discovered a 380m tunnel that ran from a restaurant in Mexico to a house in California.