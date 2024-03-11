Drug ring leader sentenced to up to 50 years in NH prison

Mar. 11—A New York man was sentenced Monday to 20 to 50 years in state prison for running a drug enterprise in central and southern New Hampshire.

Clarence Collins, 59, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court North to one count of drug enterprise leader, three counts of sale of a controlled drug and four counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, Attorney General John Formella and Drug Task Force Commander Ellen Arcieri announced in a joint statement.

For the charge of drug enterprise leader, Collins was sentenced up to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, with two years of the minimum 20-year sentence suspended upon successful completion of the FOCUS Unit Program. As a drug enterprise leader, Collins conspired to unlawfully sell and/or transport methamphetamine in the state from April to July 2022.

Collins faces two additional sentences — 10 to 20 years in prison for the sale of controlled drugs and 15 to 30 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute controlled substances — to run concurrently to the drug enterprise leader charge.

Through a series of undercover sales, officers purchased controlled drugs from Collins on multiple occasions. Collins' apprehension resulted in about 400 grams of methamphetamine, about 400 grams of fentanyl, and various quantities of other types of drugs being removed from the community. The sales took place between April and July 2022.

"This case is just the latest example of our commitment to take on those who bring deadly drugs like fentanyl into the Granite State," Formella said in a news statement.

The Attorney General's Office and the Drug Task Force were assisted by the New Hampshire State Police, the United State Drug Enforcement Administration, the Manchester Police Department and the Franklin Police Department.