Drug-related charges net Scott Buckius Sr. a prison sentence of 12 to 14 years

CAMBRIDGE −Scott Buckius Sr., 38, of Cambridge has been sentenced to 12 to 14 years in prison for two cases that were merged for sentencing purposes, according to a new released from Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden.The first case involved an investigation by the Cambridge Police Department. Buckius was arrested after an officer seized a bulk amount of fentanyl. In March, a jury found Buckius guilty of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl related compound, also a third-degree felony.

The second case came about after an investigation by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office. In February, the office learned Buckius was traveling to the Columbus area to obtain a bulk amount of narcotics, according to the news release. Buckius was identified by undercover investigators on Feb. 1 traveling back to Guernsey County from Columbus. A traffic stop on Ohio 83 led to his arrest on an outstanding warrant from the Cambridge Police Department for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and tempering with evidence. During the stop, officers discovered and seized a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Earlier this month Buckius plead guilty and was sentenced for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth degree felony.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Scott Buckius Sr. sentenced on drug-related charges