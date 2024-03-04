Drug-related charges continue to mount against Muncie woman

MUNCIE, Ind. — Drug-related criminal charges continue to mount against a Muncie woman.

After four more counts were filed against 23-year-old Taylor Renee Ball on Wednesday in Delaware Circuit Court 4, she now faces a total of 12 charges — 11 of them drug-related — in three pending cases.

Five of those charges involve drug-dealing allegations, and four of those are Level 2 felonies, each carrying up to 30 years in prison.

The Muncie woman was most recently arrested on Feb. 20, in a traffic stop of a vehicle she was a passenger in at Macedonia and Streeter avenues.

A Delaware County sheriff's deputy reported a police K-9 indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Ball was charged with dealing in meth and dealing in a narcotic drug, both Level 2 felonies, along with possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.

Ball was allegedly determined to have containers holding 58 grams of meth, 36 grams of heroin and a smaller amount of cocaine hidden in her clothing.

A syringe, a glass smoking device and a set of digital scales were also found in the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Wednesday's case is expected to be transferred to Delaware Circuit Court 3, where Ball was charged last October with dealing in cocaine, dealing in meth, dealing in a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.

Her trial on the October 2023 charges is set for Oct. 7.

In March 2022, Ball was charged — also in Circuit Court 3 — with possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and passing a school bus when its arm signal was extended. That case is apparently also set for trial on Oct. 7.

Ball continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Thursday under a bond of $118,000.

In other crime news:

Sexual assault: A Portland man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Life T. Farley, 20, was charged this week in Jay Circuit Court with rape, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

A charging document alleges Farley "punched, slapped and kicked" the woman while assaulting her on Feb. 9.

Other charges against him include criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony carrying a maximum 16-year sentence.

The Portland man was arrested this week.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie woman charged with dealing heroin, meth