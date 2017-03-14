Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Wants Out of Solitary Confinement, Complains of Being Cold and Alone

Joaquin "El Chapo" (Shorty) Guzman, the world's most notorious drug kingpin, is chilly and lonely inside his Brooklyn jail cell, according to his attorneys.

The infamous head of the Sinaloa cartel "never goes outside" and because of "erratic air conditioning, he has often lacked enough warm clothing to avoid shivering," his lawyers said in a motion filed in the Eastern District of New York, seeking his release from solitary confinement.

"His meals are passed through a slot in the door; he eats alone. The light is always on," read the motion filed Monday.

Guzman, 59, was extradited to the U.S. in January. He faces at least six federal indictments from California to New York, accusing him of murder, torture and drug trafficking.

He had twice escaped from maximum-security prisons in his native Mexico, where he was the globe's most-wanted drug lord. Federal authorities in the U.S. had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

He has pleaded not guilty in New York to 17 counts, including murder, corruption and drug smuggling, occurring over more than two decades.

While incarcerated in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, Guzman's health has deteriorated, his lawyers said. "He has difficulty breathing and suffers from a sore throat and headaches," the motion said.

"He has recently been experiencing auditory hallucinations, complaining of hearing music in his cell even when his radio is turned off," according to the document.

He has not been allowed to speak to his wife or other family members, and is prevented from making phone calls, the motion said.

Guzman is also "prohibited from communicating with the news media and has no ability to contradict negative and false media reports," while books and documentaries are being made about him, his lawyers said.

