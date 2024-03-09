Drug investigation leads to arrest of Ohio man in Darke County
A drug investigation led to the arrest of an Ohio man in Darke County on Thursday.
On March 7, Darke County Deputies stopped a vehicle at the 3600 block of State Route 49.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Lester Bergman of Houston Ohio.
K9 Bear was deployed during the investigation and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics/drugs according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found several baggies containing a white powerdery substance that was believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine.
Bergman is currently being held at the Darke County Jail and is awaiting charges.