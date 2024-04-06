Drug dealer sues former Hartford police chief, city

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who provided drugs to former Hartford police chief Tressa Beltran has filed a lawsuit against her and the city of Hartford.

According to the lawsuit, Hai Quoc Le, Jr. had been prescribed pain medication because of a torn ACL in his left knee, which Beltran was aware of. She was also aware that he was on parole.

Beltran was introduced to Le, and in November 2021, she told Le that he had to give her the medication or she would make his life “a living hell,” court documents say. Beltran told him that she knew his parole officer very well, and if he didn’t give her the pills, she would report him to his parole officer, make a criminal case against him and arrest him.

During many of their meetings, Beltran was wearing her police uniform and was acting as the police chief, the lawsuit said. These threats continued until about July 2022.

Hartford police chief steps down after drug investigation

The lawsuit claims that Beltran violated Le’s Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights as well as intentionally caused emotional distress and threatened him. It also claims that the city of Hartford violated the constitution by failing to train, supervise and discipline Beltran.

The lawsuit is seeking $75,000 in damages under each of the five counts.

Former Hartford police chief charged for drugs, extortion

In addition to these allegations, Beltran has been charged with several felonies after she allegedly admitted to stealing from the drug disposal box at the police department. The charges include delivery of narcotics, using a computer to commit a crime, extortion, embezzlement over $50 by a public official, common law offenses, larceny in a building, and three charges for possession of various drugs.

A tip that Beltran was stealing narcotics led investigators with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office to place two marked bottles of hydrocodone in the disposal box, search warrants from the summer of 2022 said. When they returned to collect the medication, Beltran wouldn’t initially turn them in. When she did, a total of 23 pills were missing from the marked bottles.

Investigators raided the Hartford Police Department on June 30, 2022. They said they found several prescription bottles and loose hydrocodone pills in Beltran’s purse. Court records say Beltran admitted that day she was stealing drugs from the Red Med box and using them.

During a probable cause hearing, a detective said that she confessed to taking the pills and trying to replace them with pills that she got from another source.

Court records show that she is expected to be in court for a hearing on April 18 before the jury trial is scheduled to begin on May 14.

—News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.

