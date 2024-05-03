Drug bust on vehicle and home in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a dual drug bust Thursday in the Village of West Lafayette.

The sheriff's office said in a press release, that Capt. Morgan Eckelberry initiated a traffic stop on a red Jeep SUV after conducting active surveillance on a residence in the village. K-9 Charli conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics, the press release stated. A large amount of suspected methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle and two suspects were taken into custody, with assistance from the sheriff's office.

This was followed by the special response team executing a search warrant on the home the vehicle left from. More suspected narcotics, several firearms and drug-related items were confiscated. Four suspects from the residence were also taken into custody, per the release.

Names of those involved have not been released pending the filing of formal charges. The case is being reviewed by the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office. Prince's Wrecker Service assisted with the traffic stop.

