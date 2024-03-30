Drug arrest in Portsmouth as local SWAT team responds to Gosling Road

PORTSMOUTH — One felony drug arrest resulted from a response by the local SWAT team Friday evening.

The Seacoast Emergency Response Team went to Gosling Road about 5:30 p.m. to serve a "high-risk arrest warrant," according to Portsmouth police Capt. Dave Keaveny.

A 29-year-old man who lives at 12 Gosling Road was "taken into custody walking in the area shortly after police arrival," according to Keaveny. He was arrested on a Rockingham County Sheriff’s warrant and charged with two counts of a sale of a controlled drug, a Class B felony.

Traffic was briefly shut down in the high-visibility area, where the Gosling Meadows public housing neighborhood is located, across the road from the The Crossings shopping center.

A Portsmouth Police Department crusier.

The suspect was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear May 21 in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Keaveny said he was releasing no more information, citing the ongoing investigation. He said police thank the public for their patience while traffic was diverted.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Drug arrest in Portsmouth on Gosling Road; SWAT team responds