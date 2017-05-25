Drs. Exclusive: Black Eyed Peas Member Taboo Fights Cancer with New Song

Black Eyed Peas member Taboo, revealed in a Doctors exclusive that he’s now cancer-free following a just-revealed testicular cancer battle, is now using his celebrity to help others.

He has partnered with the American Cancer Society to create an anthem for those battling cancer and those who have survived the horrible disease. The proceeds from his new song, “The Fight,” will go to the American Cancer Society, which works to end the disease through numerous research programs and initiatives.

More With Taboo: The Black Eyed Peas Member Opens Up About Health Struggle

“We’re not going to curl up in a ball and be like, ‘Oh, I got cancer. This is it,’ No, we’re warriors, we’re fighters, we can get through anything,” he passionately says of his message behind his new song.

ER physician Dr. Travis Stork says that the American Cancer Society is currently helping to fund over 800 researchers who are fighting cancer. Dr. Stork notes that 50 years ago, 90 percent of men with testicular cancer died, but now 90 percent have a chance to be cured. With more work from organizations like the American Cancer Society and artists like Taboo, this number could eventually reach 100 percent.

More With Taboo: The Black Eyes Peas Send Him Their Love

Check out Taboo’s new song “The Fight,” available for download on iTunes or at www.cancer.org. In another Doctors exclusive, Taboo performs “The Fight” on our stage. See the performance in the video below!