Drowsy driving an increased risk after time change

Mar. 12—Loss of sleep after daylight saving time over the weekend could increase the risk of dozing off behind the wheel, which presents serious risks to everyone on the roads.

According to an AAA report, drowsy driving made up an estimated 18% of traffic deaths between 2017 and 2021, resulting in nearly 30,000 deaths across the U.S.

As people adjust to the time change for the next week, law enforcement officers say getting enough sleep is vital to avoid causing an accident on the road.

"I've said it multiple times, a sleepy driver is just as dangerous as an impaired driver," said Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "Before you go out there and take any type of trip, especially those out in the rural areas driving 30, 40 miles one way to work, make sure you're well-rested, not only for your safety but the safety of all the other motorists out there on the roadways."

As it remains daylight outside for longer hours, the days will start to feel longer until people are adjusted to the time change, experts say.

"We're going into a new season here," Hux said. "With that's going to bring construction crews out working on the highways longer times of the day, planting season is coming up for the farmers and people may feel drowsier in the beginning. We have to make sure we're improving our sleeping habits to make the roads safer."

A few tips experts shared to ensure driving safety after a time change include, getting at least seven hours of sleep at night, traveling at times of the day when you're normally awake and taking breaks every two hours, or 100 miles.

Drivers are also urged to scan the roads for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"Be aware that there's also going to be more pedestrians out in the city, bicyclists and motorcycles out on the highways," Hux said. "Everyone needs to continue to share the road and obey all traffic laws."'

Any medication that could increase the chance of drowsiness should be avoided before getting behind the wheel, Hux added.

