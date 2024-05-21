Drowning in Southeast Kansas claims life of Coffeyville graduate

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. — A teenager is dead after drowning in a Southeast Kansas lake.

The incident happened on Saturday at “Big Hill Lake” in Labette County.

The superintendent of Coffeyville Public Schools shared a GoFundMe page, for the victim, Alonzo Juan Juan, 17, from Guatemala.

Other news agencies are also reporting the teen died at the lake just a few hours after graduating from Field Kindley Memorial High School in Coffeyville.

The GoFundMe has been established to cover costs for returning his body to his parents in Guatemala.

