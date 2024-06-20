The small town of Goodwell, Oklahoma, received nearly half of its average annual rainfall amount in the span of just eight hours, causing flash flooding and the temporary closure of State Highway 54.

A slow-moving storm dumped more than 7 inches of rain in parts of the Oklahoma Panhandle after rolling into the state late Tuesday evening.

Goodwell received 7.52 inches of rain overnight. The town usually gets about 17 inches per year, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet weather monitoring system. Before this week, the biggest rainfall total on record in Goodwell was just 5.38 inches.

Goodwell's fire chief said that flood waters were receding Thursday morning, but that some parts of town are still under water. Photos shared on the fire department's Facebook page showed homes and cars in standing water. One photo appeared to show an emergency worker submerged up to their waist.

The flooding in Goodwell can be called a 1,000-year flood. That means a rainfall event of this magnitude is expected to occur, on average, once every thousand years, according to Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus.

A few miles away in Hooker, Oklahoma, the town experienced a 500-year flood when over five inches of rain fell in just two hours.

Areas of northwestern Oklahoma, including the Panhandle, have experienced severe drought this year. The rain also comes near the end of Oklahoma's wheat harvest, which could cause delays for farmers in affected areas.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Drought-ridden Oklahoma Panhandle hit with historic '1,000-year' flood