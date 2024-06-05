Are drought restrictions drenched in Wichita Falls? Rollback recommended

The Wichita Falls public works director had hopeful news about water Tuesday.

Russell Schreiber told city councilors the combined level of the city’s two primary reservoirs, lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo, is at 79.4 percent of capacity.

“You kinda give a sigh of relief when you see these numbers,” Schreiber said.

Wichita Falls public works director predicted are lakes will state above drought restriction levels through the fall.

He said Lake Kemp, which provides part of the water supply, was at 100 percent full..

But every silver cloud has a dark lining.

Schreiber said the U.S. Drought Monitor outlook for the summer puts Wichita Falls at the edge of possible drought development.

“Drought likely won’t develop, but it certainly could,” he said.

Schrieber also pointed to an advisory from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that said there’s a 49 percent chance that a La Nina event could develop between June and August.

The La Nina phenomenon typically means warmer and drier than normal conditions for North Texas. The opposite phenomenon, El Nino, means wetter and cooler weather and has been in effect for several months.

“Even under the worst conditions, which, by the way are probably worse than we saw in 2011, we wouldn’t drop back into stage 1 water restrictions all the way out to the end of November," Schreiber said. “All the way through the summer, it’s likely the lakes won’t decline to the 65 percent.”

He predicted the primary lakes will likely hover along 70 percent of capacity into the fall.

He said the city’s water commission recommended the council roll back the stage one drought watch restrictions that have been in place for 18 months.

The measure was not on the council agenda Tuesday, so no action was taken. The council has set a special meeting for 11:30 a.m. Friday to consider lifting the current restrictions.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Lakes likely good through November, drought restrictions rollback?