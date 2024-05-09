New drought maps shows Minnesota's severely dry conditions are over

MINNEAPOLIS — As May marches on, there's more good news for those monitoring Minnesota's ongoing drought conditions.

Everyone across northern Minnesota, where it's been the driest, saw a one-category improvement over the last week. That means the severe drought is over, however there's still a moderate drought around Brainerd and Bemidji. We saw a little improvement across Southwest Minnesota too. In fact, only 11% of the state remains in a drought, however 39% remains abnormally dry.

/ Credit: WCCO

Since the end of April, Minnesota has managed to pick up at least another 2 inches of rain where it's really needed — in far southern, central and northwestern areas of the state. Even around the Twin Cities, precipitation totals are running above average by nearly 0.4 inches, with rain falling roughly every other day.

Outside of a spotty shower or storm, mainly across western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota, the next five days are looking a little drier.

/ Credit: WCCO

The Climate Prediction Center outlook into May calls for wetter-than-average conditions, which should help alleviate some of the remaining dryness.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that they will "continue to carefully monitor the situation and take steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan." The agency also reported that Minnesota has experienced significant drought conditions each year since 2021.

Key takeaways from Stormy Daniels' testimony in Trump trial

What we learned from Stormy Daniels' testimony in Trump trial

Violence erupts amid Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud