Drought-hit Colombia halts export of electricity to Ecuador

Drought conditions have dried up the Lebrija River, trapping manatees in northeastern Colombia (Handout)

Colombia has halted electricity exports to neighboring Ecuador as its hydropower plants reach near-critical levels due to a biting drought, the government said late Monday.

The severe dry spell, associated with the El Nino climate phenomenon, has also led to water rationing that is affecting 10 million people in the capital Bogota and surrounds.

Mining and Energy Minister Andres Camacho told journalists that the country, which gets most of its energy from hydroelectric sources, was taking "all measures" to avoid energy cuts.

"Since Easter week, we limited energy exports to Ecuador. Right now, we are not exporting any electricity," Mining and Energy Minister Andres Camacho told journalists.

Water reservoirs currently stand at 29.8 percent of their capacity, according to the XM national electricity operator. A level of 27 percent is considered critical.

Camacho said that rains were expected soon to break the dry spell and high temperatures which also led to hundreds of forest fires in the country earlier this year.

jss/nn/hba/sf/fb/caw