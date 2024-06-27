Drought conditions spread across northern Ohio with severe storms to come this weekend

Much of Ohio is now under drought conditions.

The recent heat wave took a toll on more than just air conditioners.

The National Weather Service says much of northern Ohio − including Greater Akron − is now under "moderate" drought conditions.

There is also a significant portion of the state and region under "abnormally dry" conditions.

Some 80% of the state is now experiencing some level of drought.

"Precipitation has mainly been confined to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes due to high pressure dominating the eastern U.S., keeping the storm track farther northward," the U.S. Drought Monitor said.

This has meant excessive rainfall in places like Michigan and a dry spell for northern Ohio.

The lack of rainfall could mean some damage to crops and pastures.

It also increases the risk of fires along with drying up local ponds, streams and reservoirs.

How dry has Greater Akron been this month?

There's no question it has been pretty dry this month in northern Ohio.

Some pop-up thunderstorms have provided a quick soaker, but overall the region is pretty parched.

The National Weather Service says 4.43 inches of rain falls at the Akron Canton Airport during an average June.

So far this month, the weather service says just half an inch of rain has fallen at its official monitoring station at the airport.

Northern Ohio is at risk for severe storms on Saturday.

Severe storms possible in Akron this weekend

Some relief − albeit brief − could come this weekend.

The National Weather Service says northern Ohio is under the threat of severe storms on Saturday.

"Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, some of which could become severe," the Weather Service says. "The primary weather hazard will be damaging winds, though large hail and tornadoes will be possible. Heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flooding."

What's the weekend forecast for Akron?

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 9 mph.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 83. South wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

