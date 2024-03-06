Dropping out of race: Nikki Haley schedules speech in Charleston. Will she endorse Trump?

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has scheduled a 10 a.m. speech in Charleston where she is expected to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Haley is not expected to endorse former President Donald Trump, according to USA Today.

The Wall Street Journal first reported her plans.

Haley was the last remaining challenger to Trump, who is now headed toward clinching the Republican nomination at the convention this summer, according to USA Today.

Click here to read the article in USA Today.

Nikki Haley ended her run for president. Here's why her campaign was historic.

The story will be updated throughout the morning.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Nikki Haley expected to suspend presidential campaign