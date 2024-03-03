Dropping grocery tax in Illinois could bite cities, counties

There will be a change at the top of the Republican leadership chain of command in the U. S. Senate.

Iowa is on track to get tougher when it comes to foreigners owning farmland in the state.

And Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan to eliminate the grocery tax will have repercussions beyond the supermarket.

Host Jim Niedelman covers that and more with Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

“Sales tax and grocery taxes disproportionately affect the lower and middle income Americans, who spend a disproportionate percentage of their income on meeting basic needs. I think this is a regressive tax,” McNeil said.

“I think everybody thinks getting rid of the tax on groceries is actually a good idea,” Bloom said. “Republicans tried to pass it in 2023 and the Democrats killed it in committee.”

