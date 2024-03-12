Dropped wallet at gas station leads cops to accused kidnapper, Tennessee police say

A convicted felon accused of kidnapping a woman identified himself when he dropped his wallet outside a gas station, Tennessee authorities said.

Now, 24-year-old Jaymes Greer faces an array of charges.

A gas station clerk told police that Greer came in to use the phone on March 10, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

He left the gas station and got in a Toyota Camry, police said. The clerk noticed Greer had a gun and saw him get into a physical fight with a 22-year-old woman in the car before speeding off, police said.

The car was registered to the woman, and the two knew each other, according to investigators.

In the parking lot of the gas station, Greer had dropped his wallet, helping officers identify him. They learned he had an outstanding warrant for arrest on charges of domestic assault and felony probation violation.

The woman’s family helped track her location, and as investigators followed the Camry, they saw a Glock pistol thrown from the car into a storm drain, police said.

Eventually, Greer got out of the car and fled on foot until investigators said they found him with a stab wound in his back. He told police he ran away from the Camry when the woman stabbed him.

Police reported they found the woman a few streets over in her car with broken bones, missing teeth and bruises.

Greer was booked into Davidson County jail on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest and felony weapon possession as well as the two unrelated charges, police said.

His attorney information is not available in court records.

