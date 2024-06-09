Drones used to inspect areas of underground nuclear waste repository near Carlsbad

Scientists at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant began using aerial drones to scope out areas of the underground nuclear waste repository to ensure they are safe before sending workers in.

The drone technology was proposed by Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories in a joint effort to improve safety in the underground. It was deployed first to inspect an underground air exhaust passageway known as a “drift” that was previously closed to employees.

Known as the unmanned aerial system (UAS), the drones use onboard visual cameras with light detection, laser imaging, detection and ranging (LiDAR) to explore the mine remotely.

A drone, deployed in the underground of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant where nuclear waste is disposed of via burial in a salt deposit.

At WIPP, transuranic (TRU) nuclear waste is permanently disposed of via burial in a 2,000-foot-deep salt deposit about 30 miles east of Carlsbad. The waste is brought in via truck from federal nuclear facilities around the country.

The drones were intended to inspect areas of the underground, collecting data that can be used to decide when its safe for people to enter.

Mark Bollinger, manager of the Department of Energy’s Carlsbad Field Office (CBFO) said the technology can help with future decision-making at WIPP as more areas are mined and access for nuclear waste disposal.

“This type of research shows how technology can support how we deliver on our commitment to ensuring a secure and safe environment for all who work in the WIPP underground,” Bollinger said. “We are optimistic about these studies and feel confident that the information we learn will allow us to make informed decisions moving forward.”

Researching the technology was conduct through a collaboration between Los Alamos and Sandia, along with WIPP’s primary contractor Salado Isolation Mining Contractors (SIMCO), the CBFO and the Office of Technology Operations within the DOE’s Office of Environmental Management (EM).

Sandia National Laboratory’s Eric Liu pilots a drone used to inspect underground areas of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant where nuclear waste is disposed of via burial.

It could come in handy as WIPP workers mine out more space to hold waste, with approval from the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) for two more disposal panels. WIPP was previously approved for eight panels to dispose of waste, but received authorization through its recent 10-year permit renewal with the State for two additional panels to replace space lost in a 2014 accidental radiological release.

Workers were emplacing waste in the eighth and final panel starting in December 2022, and officials estimated panels take about 2.5 to three years to be filled.

The new panels were going into the western side of the mine, near the location of new utility shaft that will act as an air intake and could provide access to that side of the facility. While they will provide more space for waste, the replacement panels will not increase WIPP’s statutory, volumetric capacity of 6.2 million cubic meters of waste held in the underground. WIPP officials recently estimated it would take until about 2080 to fulfill WIPP's capacity for waste.

But to clean up the nation’s nuclear waste, a 2022 Government Accountability Office report argued WIPP would need to add of nine more panels after the eight are filled by an estimated date in 2025.

The GAO report cautioned that while WIPP had plans for two more panels “in the short term” it was unclear if more panels would be available in time to prevent a disruption in waste disposal.

A map of the waste disposal panels at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. The two panels to be added are highlighted in blue.

“WIPP is running out of permitted space for waste, and DOE has a large amount of transuranic waste at sites around the country—called generator sites—that still requires disposal,” the report read. “However, it is unclear whether the new space will be ready in time to prevent an interruption of disposal operations.”

Rod Rimando, acting director of the EM Office of Technology Operations said the drone technology will be valuable at WIPP as work continues in the underground.

“The implications of this type of robotic solution on operations are huge. It demonstrates the capability to keep our operators safe and make difficult tasks easier and safer to perform,” he said.

