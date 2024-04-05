Drones being used to inspect NYC buildings, bridges for earthquake damage
New York City officials say there doesn't appear to be any significant problems, but they say that could change in the coming days.
New York City officials say there doesn't appear to be any significant problems, but they say that could change in the coming days.
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
What the research on “post-earthquake dizziness syndrome” says.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
"I don’t think either of us expected for the chemistry to penetrate real life," Mancuso told Yahoo Entertainment.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Despite its similarities, Instagram Threads is no X. At least, not yet. The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning.
Tesla shares slipped on Friday, capping off a challenging week for the stock after a rocky first quarter with deliveries, pricing, and questions about its next models all weighing on the story.
Says one of 4,000+ five-star fans: 'They're so comfortable, they feel as though they've been a favorite pair of shoes for a long time.'
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
This universally flattering lippie will look great on any wearer — get it while it's marked down and still in stock!
Whether you're a 'Mandalorian' maniac or a superhero superfan, you'll find something right up your alley.
Here are the best deals at REI's spring outlet and clearance sale, a beacon of opportunity for anyone who finds solace amidst the rugged beauty of nature.
This flowy frock also has pockets and can be worn for a day out, to dinner and more.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
Investors are increasingly uncertain about what the Federal Reserve plans to do this year as they absorb hot economic data and mixed commentary from some central bank officials.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
“Nobody wants to call into work saying, ‘I have my period, I can’t come in,'" the "Taste the Nation" host shared.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Apple is laying off 614 employees in California after abandoning its electric car project. According to the WARN notice posted by California, Apple notified the affected employees on March 28 and the changes will go into effect on May 27. Affected employees worked at eight locations in Santa Clara, roughly 45 miles south of San Francisco.