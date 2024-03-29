DroneFOX
This clip of the soccer parks in Creve Coeur is courtesy of DroneFOX, powered by the Bommarito Automotive Group.
This clip of the soccer parks in Creve Coeur is courtesy of DroneFOX, powered by the Bommarito Automotive Group.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrates 100-kW wireless charging with a 'polyphase' coil system, unlocking a potential 350 miles per hour of charging.
Though not the biggest New York International Auto Show, there were still some exciting reveals and even a surprise or two. We pick the best of show.
X is working on features that will allow admins of “Communities,” the platform’s tool for subreddit-like groups, to designate the spaces as containing “adult content.”
A day after researchers surfaced X's plans to test NSFW adult communities on the platform formerly known as Twitter, the company confirmed that Community admins can now set an "Adult Content" label in their settings to avoid having their communities' content auto-filtered. Communities are X's smaller groups with their own feeds outside of the main timeline. The changes appear to confirm the earlier tests of NSFW communities spotted by various researchers and reverse engineers, and point to a social network that will now more directly embrace the adult content that has always been present on the platform.
Alabama will now take on Clemson in the Elite Eight on Saturday night after a dominant outing from Grant Nelson.
Elon Musk's AI startup, X.ai, has revealed its latest generative AI model, Grok-1.5. Set to power social network X's Grok chatbot in the not-so-distant future ("in the coming days," per a blog post), Grok-1.5 appears to be a measurable upgrade over its predecessor, Grok-1 — at least judging by the published benchmark results and specs.
It's a mini music maker that has over 63,000 Amazon shoppers jamming along to surprisingly big sound.
A $3 iOS app now records better-looking spatial videos than Apple’s native camera app. Spatialify, available on the App Store, lets iPhone 15 Pro owners record 3D videos for Apple’s Vision Pro in either 1080p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps — with HDR.
Microsoft's Copilot AI service is set to run locally on PCs, according to Intel.
Richard Jefferson once called the coaching search that led to Lloyd's hire "a debacle." Gilbert Arenas once said Lloyd didn't have the credentials to coach Arizona. Now Lloyd has the approval of the best-known former Wildcats.
StealthMole, an AI-powered dark web intelligence startup that specializes in monitoring cyber threats and detecting cybercrime, announced Thursday that it has raised a $7 million Series A funding round. The Singapore-headquartered startup with an R&D office in South Korea will use the fresh capital to establish additional R&D centers and support more commercial uses of its technology in the B2B sector and geographical expansion. "Having an R&D office in South Korea allows us to gain critical insights into how hackers from East Asia operate," Simon Choi, chief technology officer (CTO) at StealthMole, told TechCrunch.
Amazon invested a further $2.75 billion in growing AI power Anthropic on Wednesday, following through on the option it left open last September. The September deal put $1.25 billion into the company in exchange for a minority stake, and certain tit-for-tat agreements like Anthropic continuing to use AWS for its extensive computation needs. Amazon reportedly had until the end of the first quarter to decide whether to increase its investment to a maximum of $4 billion, and here we are just before the deadline, and the company has decided to throw in the maximum amount.
Volvo's Ghent, Belgium plant builds the automaker's final diesel-powered car, a blue XC90 with a twin-turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid.
Apple has scheduled the WWDC keynote for June 10, which should provide updates on various software updates. The 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference goes until June 14.
A survey conducted by Insurify details the reasons behind road rage — and the sometimes deadly consequences. The leading cause: Drivers who are cut off by another car are most likely to react angrily.
Off a highway nestled in the woods of New Hampshire, a small group of engineers have been quietly working on advanced heat pumps inspired by rockets and satellites, of all things. Evari emerged from stealth on Tuesday with its core technology related to rocket turbomachinery. Heat pumps use electricity to shuttle thermal energy from one place to another, and they tend to be a lot more efficient than traditional heating.
The stories you need to start your day: The Supreme Court’s abortion pill case, the next ‘Bachelorette’ lead and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Meta is allowing users to limit political and social content from accounts they don't follow on Instagram and Threads.
With the brand-new seventh-generation Mustang having just debuted at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, we take a look at the Mustang's high points throughout the years.
With just a few days left until Opening Day, Scott Pianowski ranks each MLB team based on their level of fantasy juice.