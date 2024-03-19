Drone warfare is 'priority' to fight Putin's huge army, says Ukraine's defence chief

Developing drone warfare is key to gaining an advantage over Vladimir Putin’s large army, says Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"The development of the use of unmanned systems is my priority," Colonel-General Syrskyi said on Telegram after meeting his deputy, Vadym Sukharevskyi.

"We are looking for asymmetric solutions to gain a qualitative advantage over a numerically superior opponent."

The increased use of drones by both sides has been shifting the conflict away from the battlefield to strikes on each other's military, energy and transport infrastructure.

As the Ukrainian military is outgunned and outmanned on the battlefield, Moscow's forces have been increasing pressure along the entire frontline and making gradual gains.

Putin, who on Sunday was granted another six years in power after winning Russia's presidential election which was widely criticised as a sham, said Moscow forces have an advantage on the Ukraine battlefield and vowed to press on with his military operation.

Western officials say that while Russian forces are advancing on the ground, Putin’s Black Sea Fleet has been pushed back from Crimea.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, as part of his military reforms, ordered in February the creation of a separate branch of Ukraine's armed forces devoted to drones.

Sukharevskyi was put in charge of development of unmanned systems and their use by soldiers.

The aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike in Russia earlier this month (via REUTERS)

Britain has supplied thousands of drones to Ukraine.

Military analysts say drones could potentially give Ukraine a technological edge over Moscow, given its shortages in artillery shells and other more traditional weapons. But Russia's drone industry is also developing rapidly.

As the drones are becoming smaller, more lethal and can travel further, Ukraine has used a barrage of them to attack oil refineries inside Russia in recent months, knocking out an estimated seven per cent of its refining capacity in the first quarter.

Ukraine's air and sea drone attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, some of which have been successful, have also prompted the Russian defence ministry to vow over the weekend to shield the fleet from future attacks.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began more than two years ago and has since killed tens of thousands on both sides and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden warned that Putin’s Ukraine war is the “number one threat to democracy right now”.

He also stressed that democratic countries around the world should band together to confront the threat of AI used by malign states to threaten free elections and spread misinformation.

In Seoul, South Korea, for the Summit for Democracy, Mr Dowden announced what he hopes will be a “groundbreaking” new global government compact on countering deceptive use of artificial intelligence by foreign states in elections.

But he stressed: “For me the number one threat to democracy right now is the war that’s going on in Ukraine.

“That’s why I think the discussions going on today have that added edge, because of the threats we face to democracy right now.”

Mr Dowden said he was deeply concerned about the reported weapons transfers from North Korea to Russia, and called on Moscow to stop interfering on the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang and Moscow have forged closer ties since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Putin in Russia in September and vowed to deepen military relations.

North Korea is suspected of supplying munitions to Russia.