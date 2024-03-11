Drone video shows big recovery effort after that major March blizzard hit Lake Tahoe

A video shows Lake Tahoe digging out of a major blizzard earlier this month.

Footage posted March 5, 2024, shows snow removal after a California storm dumped 10 feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada and ushered in 190 mph gusts of wind.

“This is a short video showing the recovery phase in Lake Tahoe,” according to the caption on the video from Viral Hog. “In the days that followed the storm, all attention shifted to removing the snow from the roads so people could, once again, leave their homes and return to work. Snow removal from the roads requires massive equipment and skilled operators.”

The scene is Incline Village on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.