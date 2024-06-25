Drone spots Washington escaped prisoner in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An escaped prisoner from Washington was captured in Beaverton when a drone spotted him hiding in heavy brush after running from a traffic stop.

Dean Allen Bromley, who was wanted on a felony warrant for escaping from the State of Washington’s Department of Corrections, was pulled over Sunday near the Elmonica MAX station, Beaverton police said in a release.

Bromley, who is 32, initially told police he was 22-year-old Leroy Miller. But he ran when officers tried to detain him for providing false information.

Officers did two things quickly: They set up a perimeter and called for a drone. Deputies from the Washington County Remote Operated Vehicle Team arrived and within minutes spotted Bromley.

Both Beaverton police and county deputies moved in and arrested him.

He’s being held in the Washington County Jail at this time.

