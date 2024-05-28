Drone Photographer 'in Shock' at Scale of Destruction From Deadly Texas Tornado

A trail of destruction was left when a deadly tornado tore through Valley View, Texas, damaging homes and structures, drone footage shows.

Video captured by R7 Photography on Sunday, May 26, shows various scenes of damage in Valley View, including a destroyed gas station and marina dock.

David Russell from R7 Photography told Storyful he was “in shock” when he launched his drone to see everything “just gone.”

Despite this, Russell said he was amazed to see the community coming together to help right away.

The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado travelled through Montague and Cooke Counties, causing damage in Valley View.

At least seven people were killed and more than 100 people were thought to be injured, according to local media reports.

It was the deadliest tornado to hit Texas since 2015. Credit: R7 Photography via Storyful