Drone near Del Mar Heights brush fire slowed firefighting efforts: SDFD

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A wildfire scorched 23 acres of steep terrain at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve Extension on Tuesday, with firefighters contending with challenging conditions exacerbated by a civilian drone.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Taj Capri said the drone, operated by an unidentified individual, jeopardized helicopter operations crucial to containing the blaze in Del Mar Heights. At one point, two San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopters were forced to land at Del Mar Heights Elementary School and wait for open airspace.

“They potentially delayed or prevented up to a dozen drops of water on this incident,” Capri said.

Police are seeking the drone pilot, who fled before officers arrived.

The blaze was 80% contained as of Wednesday evening.

Firefighters are now bracing for further challenges during California’s fire season.

“As you know, it’s fire season here in San Diego. Just being hyperaware of your surroundings,” Capri urged. “If you see anything out in the vegetation, call 911 as fast as possible.”

Despite the drone disruption, Capri expressed gratitude that resources were swiftly deployed, preventing larger incidents.

“We were fortunate that there weren’t any large incidents in the county or state so the resources were made available,” Capri said.

No homes were lost in the fire.

