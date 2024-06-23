Drone footage shows floods in Iowa's Rock Valley

STORY: :: June 22, 2024

:: Rock Valley, Iowa

:: Chris VB

:: Heavy rainfall leads to severe flooding in Iowa

:: The state has declared the floods a 'disaster'

Local media, quoting authorities, said the state issued a disaster proclamation as a result of the widespread deluge. Iowa's Governor, Kim Reynolds, posted on social media website X with a caption reading: "Rivers cresting above 1993 record levels and the devastation is widespread. I’m committing the full resources of the state & coordinating with fed. agencies to help Iowans recover."

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from residential structures, a gas station, positioning of trees, and terrain seen in the video matched file and satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was able to confirm the date of the videos from the original file metadata.