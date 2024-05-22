Drone Footage Shows Extensive Damage After Deadly Tornado Rips Through Iowa Town

A tornado that tore through a town southwest of Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 21, caused fatalities and injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Video recorded by Rafael Hidalgo for Team Destination Tornado Alley shows extensive damage in the town of Greenfield after it was hit by a tornado on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service recorded a tornado in Greenfield on Tuesday, and said the town would be among several places surveyed on Wednesday.

The powerful tornado flattened buildings, flipped cars, uprooted trees, and downed power lines, according to local reports. The Des Moines Register reported that at least four people were killed in the storm. Credit: Rafael Hidalgo / Team Destination Tornado Alley via Storyful