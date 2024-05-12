Drone Footage Captures Polish Shopping Center Engulfed in Flames

Dozens of firefighters battled a large blaze that broke out at a shopping center in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday morning, May 12, local media reported.

The fire broke out at Marywilska 44 Shopping Center, which houses 1,400 shops, according to Gazeta Wyborcza. Approximately 80% of the mall was destroyed in the fire, the report said.

Footage captured by the local news outlet Wawa Hot News 24 depicts the fire engulfing the building and smoke billowing over the city. The video also shows the fire department working to extinguish the blaze on the ground.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway, local media reported. Credit: Wawa Hot News 24 via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh, this was go that I really I. I think she must go to ST I OK?

I was a I did nothing.