New driving range one step closer to coming to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A miniature golf course in Topeka will soon have a major upgrade.

Topeka City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to annex the driving range land at Sports Center, located on Southwest 10th Avenue. By doing this, that land will go from county land to city land, making it all in one entity.

The owners of Sports Center told 27 News that the new driving range will be two stories with 40 bays. 20 of them will be on the top, with the other half on the bottom.

Man arrested for animal cruelty, cockfighting in Shawnee County

New netting will also be installed. The range will serve as a new form of entertainment in the Capital City with food and drinks as well.

“So I learned to play golf there, and I’m older than I look,” District 8 Councilman Spencer Duncan said. “And my point in saying that is that they have been in this city for a very long time. And anytime we can support a business that is committed to being here, that has roots here, and wants to continue to grow here after many decades, they deserve our support and any help we can give them to do that.”

While the range is near some houses, the owners of Sports Center told 27 News it will re-angled away from them.

The hope is to have the new range completed by next spring.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.