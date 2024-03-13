Driving into Oregon from Idaho? I-84 closed past Ontario after crane needed at wreck site

Officials in eastern Oregon have closed separate parts of Interstate 84 after a crash Wednesday, causing major delays and detours for travelers trying to go from Idaho past Ontario and heading west.

Both directions of I-84 are closed from Exit 374, located 3 miles west of Ontario, all the way to Exit 304 because of a crash at mile marker 332 that is requiring a cleanup expected to last well into Wednesday night.

Law enforcement also closed the interstate’s eastbound lanes to commercial traffic between Exit 216, located 7 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 304, located 2 miles north of Baker City. Only local traffic and deliveries are being allowed through this area.

U.S. 30, Oregon Route 204 and Oregon Route 245 are also closed to “non-local traffic” in that area and are “not viable detour routes for commercial traffic,” according to an Oregon Department of Transportation news release.

There was a crash Wednesday morning involving a semitrailer, according to the department’s website, and tow trucks were on scene waiting to set up a 200-ton crane that will be used to “stabilize the tower section so the truck and trailers can be removed.”

“The overall combination of the vehicle weight is 251,000 lbs and 170ft long,” according to the department.

No update was provided about reopening times, but officials said the crane operation was expected to last about six hours.