What to do if you’re driving during a hailstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol says when it comes to hail, you cannot necessarily predict it, but you can plan for it.

Springtime is bringing the usual uncertainty when it comes to severe weather in the Centennial State. But if you find yourself behind the wheel when hail starts falling, there are some steps to take to protect yourself and your vehicle.

As for driving in a hailstorm, a CSP spokesperson said drivers should seek out a structure, such as a parking garage or overpass. But when choosing the latter, never stop in a lane of traffic — always pull off onto the shoulder.

When it comes to pulling into a gas station for cover, CSP said to check with the business owner before planning to park.

Troopers add: If drivers are forced off a highway, always double-check the stability of shoulders.

