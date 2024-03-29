Driving to Dollywood? New 2-mile-long connector in Pigeon Forge should ease gridlock woes

We all know that people from around the world flock to East Tennessee every year to visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park − more than 13 million people in 2023.

But actually getting to the park sometimes feel more like gridlock hell than forested heaven, especially in the busy summer and fall leaf-peeping seasons. Not surprisingly, bumper to bumper traffic is one of the top pet peeves listed on review sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor.

So it is indeed big news that a long-awaited connector is now open to through traffic in Pigeon Forge, allowing connectivity between the Parkway and Veterans Boulevard. The construction project started in 2022 and opened to the public on March 28.

What is the Jake Thomas Connector and how will it help traffic in Pigeon Forge?

The Jake Thomas Connector is now open to through traffic in Pigeon Forge! This allow connectivity between the Parkway (US 441/US 321/SR 71) and Veterans Boulevard (SR 449).

The Jake Thomas Connector is a two-mile road that connects the existing Jake Thomas Boulevard to Veterans Boulevard in Pigeon Forge.

It will serve as a direct connection between the Pigeon Forge Parkway and Veterans Boulevard, and will give travelers and tourists a more direct route from shopping and entertainment on State Route 71/73 to Dollywood and its resorts on State Route 449.

How many lanes and signaled intersections are on the connector?

The Jake Thomas Connector begins at the intersection of Jake Thomas Boulevard and Teaster Lane. From Teaster Lane to the entrance to the Ripken Experience, Jake Thomas Boulevard is a five-lane road with three lanes heading towards State Route 71/73 and two heading towards State Route 449. From the Ripken Experience on, Jake Thomas Boulevard has five lanes; two in each direction with a center turn lane between them.

The connector has only two intersections, at Teaster Lane and at State Route 449. Both intersections are already signalized.

The entirety of the Jake Thomas Connector is walkable, as there is a five-foot concrete sidewalk on both sides of the road, as well as numerous ADA-compliant ramps for people with disabilities and bicyclists.

