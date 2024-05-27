What’s Driving You Crazy? – A week’s worth of rotating ramp closures and lane restrictions on the 95/515 freeway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The on-again off-again nightmare on the 95/515 is for sure “on” this week.

It starts with a week’s worth of rotating freeway access ramp closures, but the biggest impact will be – you guessed it – another week of “one lane only” driving.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation is on a holiday break today, but tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, the southbound side will be down to one lane from Eastern to Charleston. A short stretch, but it usually turns the freeway into a rolling parking lot back to the Spaghetti Bowl until additional lanes go back in service.

Other closures, too, during overnight hours the rest of the week.

Here are the specifics:

Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

Tropicana Ave on-ramp to northbound I-515 closed nightly for utility work

Boulder Hwy on and off-ramps to southbound I-515 closed nightly for utility work

9 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 29:

Eastbound Flamingo on-ramp to northbound I-515 closed for bridge overlay

5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29:

Russell Rd on-ramp to southbound I-515 closed for Stephanie St bridge repair

9 p.m. Thursday, May 30 to 5 a.m. Friday, May 31:

Westbound Flamingo on-ramp to southbound I-515 closed for bridge overlay

Tuesday, May 28:

7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane from Eastern to Charleston

8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Southbound I-515 off-ramp to Charleston closed

7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Eastern on-ramp to southbound I-515 closed

Wednesday, May 29:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane from Eastern to Stewart

7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane from Stewart to Wyoming

8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Southbound I-515 off-ramp to Charleston closed

Thursday, May 30

7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Northbound I-515 reduced to one lane from Charleston to Eastern

7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane from Charleston to Wyoming

Friday, May 31:

7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Northbound I-515 reduced to one lane from Charleston to Eastern

NDOT says the project that started in March of last year is on track for “substantial completion” in August of this year.

To visit the NDOT web page on the project, click – – – > HERE.

